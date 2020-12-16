Rowdy Rebel is a free man and has been celebrating life on the outside since his release on Tuesday, December 15th. Most recently, the New York rapper showed off a crazy new chain, courtesy of Eric The Jeweler.

"Welcome home," Eric wrote on Instagram, with a picture of the necklace. "@rowdyrebel came home to the hardest piece in the game right now. It's lights out for them. This ain't none of that rainbow hair shit."

"Tell n***as the real King Of New York back," Rebel said in a video that surfaced on social media, yesterday. "And if they don't like it, tell them n***as to do what they gotta do."

Despite Rebel making it out this week, fellow GS9 rapper Bobby Shmurda has one more year remaining behind bars.

“I love all y’all, I love all my fans, I love all the support,” Shmurda told Rebel on a phone call after his release. “We’ll be right there. Don’t even trip. Welcome home my big bro. You already know, you deserve it. We ’bout to turn up like no fucking tomorrow, ni**a.”

Shmurda, who was denied parole earlier this year, is scheduled to be released from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora on Dec. 11, 2021.

[Via]