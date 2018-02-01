Eric The Jeweler
- GramRowdy Rebel Hooks Up Bobby Shmurda With Glow-In-The-Dark NecklaceRowdy Rebel gifted Bobby Shmurda a crazy glow-in-the-dark necklace to celebrate his release from prison.By Cole Blake
- GramRowdy Rebel Shows Off Chain Following Prison ReleaseRowdy Rebel celebrates his freedom with a crazy new necklace.By Cole Blake
- LifeEric Da Jeweler Worked From The Ground Up & Now He Ices Out 50 Cent & DiddyEric Da Jeweler speaks on his celebrity clients, his upbringing and the undying hustle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Almost Off The Hook In The Alleged Jewelry Assault CaseQuavo's assault investigation on Eric the Jeweler & his chain snatching incident looks to be behind him now. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQuavo and Eric The Jeweler Squash Beef"It was all just a big misunderstanding."By Milca P.
- MusicQuavo's Lawyer Claims Video Footage Can Prove The Rapper's InnocenceDespite some recent rumors suggesting otherwise, Quavo may very well be in the clear. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicQuavo's Brawl With Jeweler Allegedly Over Offset's DebtQuavo and Eric The Jeweler apparently got into it over Offset's debt. By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo Accused Of Assault & Robbery At Grammy After PartyQuavo allegedly beat the hell out of a famed jeweler Sunday night after the Grammy's.By Kevin Goddard