Though the SoundCloud rap sub-genre that seemed ubiquitous in 2017 has since fizzled off into fad territory, the streaming platform remains a popular place for listeners to frequent, especially given that it's free. And while the selection isn't quite as versatile when it comes to mainstream artists -- unless you're a SoundCloud Pro member, that is -- the numbers remain impressive all the same, as detailed in SoundCloud's official 2020 PlayBack summary.

Revealed a few days ago, SoundCloud's Year-In-Review reveals that the late Pop Smoke was 2020's top artist, boasting 191.5 million plays and 409K followers; when it comes to availability, sixty-five of his tracks have been officially uploaded onto the free-to-stream platform. "For The Night" off Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, the song SoundCloud chose to highlight in their summary, makes up for an impressive forty-million of Pop's total numbers -- the highest SoundCloud drop of his entire catalog.

Despite Pop's titan-esque numbers, on the individual song-tip, only one artist was able to stand tall with the most-played track of the year. And this time, it was none other than Lil Mosey, who absolutely captivated the masses with "Blueberry Faygo," SoundCloud's official top track with 54.6M plays. Clearly, the spirit of SoundCloud rap still lives on, and the milestone remains a solid look for Lil Mosey. The Year-In-Review also reveals the most popular remix, with the honor going to "Different Day," NLE Choppa flip on Lil Baby's "Emotionally Scarred."

Check out the full SoundCloud Year-In-Review right here, and be sure to sound off in the comments below -- do you actively use SoundCloud as a means of listening to music?