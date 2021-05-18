The downfall of Joe Budden is seemingly underway, kicking off with his rift with his now-former podcast hosts, Rory and Mal. It began after Joe essentially told Rory to take some time off from the "pod" after tension grew on set which Budden claimed to be unaware of. Rory and Mal's return to the show was short-lived since Joe announced that the former had officially been fired on the episode.

Things have certainly not been working in Joe's favor ever since but it seems that Rory and Mal are taking their chemistry to form their own podcast. Over the weekend, fans received a taste of what a Rory & Mal podcast can look like after they released an hour-plus long response to Joe Budden. In the episode, they discussed their issues stemming from accounting and credit for building the podcast from the ground.

No one really knew what exactly the two would have in store for the future but it seems that they will be forming their own platform. Mal took to Instagram where he unveiled what appears to be artwork for their own podcast, presumably titled, New Rory & Mal. He didn't elaborate any further than using an orange and money bag emoji in the caption.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates on the first episode of their podcast. Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments.