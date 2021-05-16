There has been a lot of turmoil between Joe Budden and his former podcast co-hosts Rory & Mal. Just a couple of months ago, it was revealed that Rory and Mal were no longer on the pod, which had fans questioning what was going on. Eventually, Rory and Mal came back for a reunion episode and at the time, it seemed like things were going to be good again. However, this all changed this past week when Joe went on a fiery rant on his podcast in which he fired Rory and Mal on the spot.

Budden claimed that his co-hosts were trying to audit him despite not having any ownership in the podcast. On Saturday, Rory and Mal dropped a response to Joe's accusations, and in the conversation, they revealed a key piece of information. As Rory and Mal explain, they were being paid based on a percentage of the podcast's earnings. As a result, they wanted to look at the accounting to make sure they were being paid the proper amount. However, Joe allegedly didn't like this, and ultimately fired them for it.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

“I feel like Joe feels like a lot of the success of this podcast is based over his music career,” Mal said explained “And my thing is, it’s not. I been in some of these cities when you were a rapper, Joe. … This many people weren’t showing up for you."

The conversation between Rory & Mal has gone viral on social media and fans have been weighing in on the ordeal. Based on Rory & Mal's account of things, it seems like fans are firmly on their side. Budden has been known to burn bridges in the past, and some are starting to realize just how much this situation mirrors some of Joe's other business fallouts.

You can see what fans had to say about the response podcast, below.