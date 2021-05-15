Rory Farrell and Jamil ‘Mal’ Clay have responded after Joe Budden fired the pair during a fiery disagreement on the last episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. In a video titled, I’ll Name This Response Later, the two former hosts of the show discuss the drama surrounding their departure for over an hour.

“I feel like Joe feels like a lot of the success of this podcast is based over his music career,” Mal said in a clip from the video. “And my thing is, it’s not. I been in some of these cities when you were a rapper, Joe. … This many people weren’t showing up for you."



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“Through all of this, I’ve had time to replay some shit in my head,” he continued. “He said something at the Highline Ballroom show we did, when we were in the dressing room. He had went outside, he had recorded the people wrapped around the corner and he came back and he said, ‘Yo, I got these n***as wrapped around the block. I got the line around the corner.’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘Joe, you don’t have the line around the corner. We have the line around the corner.’ Because you’ve done shows here before, and you’ve never had the line around the corner.”

Worsening animosity between the hosts reached a boiling point during the last episode of the podcast when Budden berated Roy and Mal and fired them on the spot.

Budden has since apologized for his behavior and admitted to having "poor leadership skills."

