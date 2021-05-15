It's been an eventful week in the world of Joe Budden. This week's episode of The Joe Budden Podcast offered an implosive look into what's been happening behind the scenes as tensions grew between Budden and his two co-hosts, Rory and Mal. Joe fired Rory in a fiery rant where he downplayed his co-hosts contributions to the show.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"Since Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he's running the show. He feels like he's entitled to more," he said. "Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired, and you are not welcome back."

We heard from both Rory and Mal on Twitter shortly after the clip went viral. However, it seems that even Joe has taken some sort of accountability for the way he handled the situation. In fact, he offered an apology to Rory on the latest episode of the show. "Seeing all of this feedback and all this -- I do need to apologize to Rory, as well. Maybe Rory and Mal, too, but definitely Rory," Joe said before reflecting that "things sound a lot spicier in the go-out."

Joe said that he didn't feel like what he said was off-putting while recording the episode and suggested he was shocked by the traction of that particular clip. He said that he initially asked for that part to be edited out of the final cut.

"Ever since that last pod, I've just been having like pictures in my head of every moment that me and the guys have ever had together," he continued with a maniacal laugh. "When I say I didn't ask you to do shit for me -- 'cause I don't ask y'all to do shit for me but that's a man thing to me. You just don't ask men too much shit but when I said I didn't ask you to do something, it don't mean I'm not appreciative. It don't mean I'm not grateful. It just means I never asked."



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

He continued, "When do you say that and not sound like a dickhead?" He admitted that regardless of his intentions, it was wrong for him to address Rory with such a tone. He explained that it stems from a deep-rooted issue with authority.

"I don't want that to affect people I love which is why I'm going to apologize to Rory because me and Rory have so many fly n***a moments together. Like, fly, friend type of vibey -- like, it's unfortunate that they might not feel that we're so friendly today and it's unfortunate that I can't tell you how we got here, maybe aside from -- if I'm taking accountability -- poor leadership skills," he said.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Later on in the episode, Joe invites his therapist for a conversation as they discuss accountability, trust, and more.

What are your thoughts on Joe's apology? Do you think that he can repair his relationship with Rory and Mal in the future? Check out the latest episode below. Joe talks issues with Rory around the 55:45 mark.