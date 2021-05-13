In March, The Joe Budden Podcast listeners noticed that there was something off about the show. It was because Budden's right-hand men, Rory Farrell and Jamil "Mal" Clay, were noticeably missing, and for weeks, Budden was aloof regarding their return. He pressed forward without his good friends before they made appearances once again, but on Wednesday (May 12), leaked audio from a recent episode shows Budden ranting about Rory and Mal. The host complained about his friends feeling entitled and not bringing anything to the table.

"Since Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he's running the show. He feels like he's entitled to more," Budden is heard saying in the clip. "Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired, and you are not welcome back." After his name became a trending topic and the world knew that he was axed from JBP, Rory popped up on Twitter to share a statement.

"Mannn .. what an era," tweeted Farrell. "Thank you to everyone that listened, supported, told their friends about us, bought a subscription, ticket, or merch .. any value starts & ends with y’all .. I’ll get to that messy sh*t soon but in the meantime I’m here to celebrate an amazing run!! Love."

Then he joked, "I just read that back and it sounded like the Bow Wow 'Thank You' record smfh [pouring tears crying emoji]." After news circulated, Budden fired off a series of tweets. "Friend or not, I’m NEVER funding someone’s sabotage of me, that will NEVER happen," said Budden. "I get far away from the threat.... You can think piece until your face turns blue."

You can check out Rory's tweets below.



Twitter