If there's one newcomer that's positioned for longevity, it's Roddy Ricch. Since the release of Feed The Streets II, Roddy Ricch has made a strong case as to why he's the next up. The release of Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial only solidified that with the single, "The Box" becoming his biggest song to date.

After shooting to the top of the charts two weeks ago, the rapper has now secured the #1 spot with "The Box" on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third week in a row. The song garnered 75M US streams, according to Billboard, in the week ending on Jan. 23rd. The rapper has yet to unleash a music video for the song, although reports claim that the visuals for the single have been completed.

The strength of "The Box" is clearly enough to block out three of the biggest rappers from hitting the top spot on the chart. Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" maintains the #2 spot for a second week in a row. Meanwhile, Eminem and Juice WRLD'S "Godzilla" debuted at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Godzilla" previously topped the UK charts.

In related news, Roddy Ricch recently earned himself his first Grammy for Nipsey Hussle's "Racks In The Middle" alongside Hit-Boy. Additionally, he touched the stage with Meek Mill to perform their then-unreleased single, "Letter To Nipsey."