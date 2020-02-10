Life is good for Roddy Ricch right now -- pun fully intended. For the fifth week in a row, the Compton rapper finds himself at the absolute forefront of the Billboard Hot 100, beating out some proven chart-toppers as he continues his history-making reign. When Ricch released Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial in December, the album was heralded as one of the better rap debuts in a while, showing us exactly what the 21-year-old could accomplish if he continues to hustle in the music business. The album was considered a commercial success, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and, after two of his songs impacted the TikTok circuit, it was game over for every other artist. "The Box" and "High Fashion" are huge success stories but it's the former that has been ruling the charts for the last four weeks and, today, it was revealed that he will remain on top for yet another seven-day campaign.

Drake and Future keep coming close with their collaborative single "Life Is Good" but, for the fifth official week, Roddy Ricch has defeated his competition to sit on the throne. According to Billboard, the song saw a slight drop in streaming numbers but that wasn't enough for him to fall out of the pole position. However, if the trend continues, he may very well be replaced next week.

At the second spot, Drake and Future's "Life Is Good" stands still while Post Malone's "Circles" follows closely at No. 3. Maroon 5 and Tones And I close out the Top 5 with their respective hits.

Congratulations to Roddy Ricch, who is enjoying yet another week on top of the game.