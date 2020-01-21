True, Drake and the artist formerly known as Meathead have been hip-hop superstars for a minute now, having enjoyed prime runs throughout the past decade. Now, with both men having comfortably entered their thirties, they have seemingly discovered the perfect method of expressing their satisfaction: endearing smug flex anthems. It seems as if whenever they get together, the pair allow themselves room to get cockier than ever, perhaps emboldened by their shared net worth and admiration for the fast life.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Their latest concoction "Life Is Good" is no exception. By now, the song has become a fan favorite of sorts, with many playfully debating who reigned supreme. Driven by a badass beat switch courtesy of Ambezza, OZ & D. Hill, the precursor to an oft-teased What A Time To Be Alive 2 (never confirmed, but heavily speculated) has become yet another hit in Drake and Future's collective catalog.

According to chartdata's findings, "Life Is Good" has officially sold over 500,000 album-equivalent units in the United States alone, a staggering amount given that one such unit equates to 1,500 streams. While the milestone has yet to be confirmed by the RIAA, it's only a matter of time before Drizzy and Future find themselves sporting a shiny new addition to the wall.