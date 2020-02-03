People were predicting that Roddy Ricch would be "next" for some time and that premonition has fully manifested in 2020. The Compton rapper's debut album was well-received from the moment it dropped at the top of December, but the explosion of "The Box" has allowed Roddy's whole oeuvre to be recognized. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial has surged up the Billboard 200 chart to occupy the top spot for three nonconsecutive weeks.

Roddy is claiming dominance over all the Billboard charts. "The Box" sits at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for its fourth week. While the streaming and digital sale numbers for the song have dropped over the past week, it's still receiving enough love to beat out Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" (#2) and Post Malone's "Circles" (#3). Unsurprisingly, "The Box" also reigns supreme on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

The success of "The Box" can be largely attributed to its involvement in a TikTok trend and its streaming battle with Justin Bieber's "Yummy". It could also be attributed to just being a really good and addictive song. Roddy has been beating out competition left and right. He reclaimed the top Billboard 200 spot from Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By - which is super impressive when you compare their career spans - and Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial just tied 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin' as the longest-running rap debut at No. 1.