Roddy Ricch is coming off of an incredibly fruitful evening at the Billboard Music Awards where he won best rap song and top streaming song for his efforts of DaBaby's "Rockstar." Without releasing much music in 2020, he ended up being a dominant forces on the charts in his ascent to stardom. However, fans are still waiting for the release of his follow-up to Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. The rapper's been teasing its release over the past few months, and even debuted a new single titled, "Heartless" at the Grammys.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Thankfully, the campaign for his forthcoming album could be underway next month. The summer is around the corner and the Compton rapper is readying a brand new single with Mustard in the coming weeks. The rapper took to Twitter where he announced his new single, "Late @ Night" with Mustard will be arriving on June 4th. Roddy previously teased the record a few months back with an unreleased version of the record currently circulating on the Internet.

Roddy previously told Complex that he'll be offering fans a better glimpse into his world on his forthcoming album. "I’m going to bring fans into my world more," he said of the project. "I’m learning the balance. Like, OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.”

On Friday, Roddy Ricch teamed up with Lil Wayne and Birdman for "STUNNAMAN."