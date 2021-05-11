Roddy Ricch and Mustard have a longstanding creative partnership, working together on some of the Compton rapper's biggest songs to date. They've teamed up on "Ballin'" before returning with "High Fashion" on Roddy's debut album. Additionally, they've also collaborated on Ty Dolla $ign's album for "Real Life." It seems as though they've been cooking up in the last few months, previewing a promising slate of new music. On Monday, Roddy shared a snippet of their new song "Late @ Night."

The song features a vocal sample at the beginning of the record, which falls in line with the rest of their work together. As you'll remember, "Ballin'" also had a heavy vocal sample in the background. The feel of the song is pretty low-key, fitting well with their other releases. As of the time of publication, a collaborative project hasn't been announced but there are rumblings that the producer-rapper duo could be working on an entire album together.



Let us know what you think of the song's preview below. We'll keep you posted on all of Roddy Ricch and Mustard's upcoming releases.

Recently, it was revealed that Roddy and Mustard had invested in MixedByAli's new company EngineEars. They were among Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Russ, Ella Mai, and other early backers. Read more about that here.