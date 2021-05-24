Despite his own advice, there are some things that simply can't be blamed on Baby. Such was indeed the case during DaBaby's big win at last night's Billboard Music Awards, where he took home the Top Rap Song prize for his Roddy Ricch assisted “Rockstar." Upon taking the stage, DaBaby likely expected to have his celebratory strut scored by his award-winning anthem, what he actually heard was the dulcet tones of Post Malone.

An understandable mixup, as DaBaby and Posty have songs titled "Rockstar," both of which happen to gargantuan chart-toppers. Thematically appropriate to be sure, as Post Malone's "Rockstar" spirit likely captured how Baby was feeling to some degree, but a noteworthy gaffe all the same.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DaBaby himself didn't appear fazed, at least not on the surface, drawing little attention to the mixup upon taking to the podium. “It’s me, It’s me, I’ll live with that,” he began, before breaking into his acceptance speech.

While it's unlikely that the BBMA's error tarnished his big win, many viewers were quick to take to Twitter and poke fun at the now-viral incident. And while it's clear that many felt appalled on DaBaby's behalf, perhaps they consider themselves lucky -- at least it wasn't D12's Bizarre's "Rockstar."

Check out the moment and some of the choice reactions below.