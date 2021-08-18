Rod Wave Dishes Out The Feels With "Time Heals"

Next week, Rod Wave will embark on a 36-date tour across North America, but before brings his pain on the road for the SoulFly Tour, the Florida rapper is getting ready to drop SoulFly Deluxe this week. Before he releases the extended version of his recent chart-topping album, however, Rod Wave has shared a new single and music video to hold fans over until Friday.

Titled "Time Heals," Rod Wave's latest release continues the Pray 4 Love artist's foray into his gloomy, emotional, and heartbroken brand of rap. Throughout the track, he laments on having several women around him to choose from, but his past relationships have left him with trust issues and an unwillingness to get too comfortable around them. Thus, a "young, wild, and mad broken-hearted" Rod Wave confesses in the song's hook, "Don't need love, I need me time."

Check out Rod Wave's music video "Time Heals" below, and let us know in the comments if you think Rod Wave's 2021 run is still going strong. Will you be tuning in for the deluxe version of SoulFly or seeing him live when the SoulFly Tour kicks off on August 27th?

Quotable Lyrics

I had gave you all my love and ain't get none in return

I kept dancin' with the devil, can't be mad I got burned

No, I won't cry 'bout it, I can't cry 'bout it

Heal my pain, I pull up in a new wide-body

With big cuz and he gone off them narcotics

Poisonous love is the only drug in my body