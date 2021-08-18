mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Dishes Out The Feels With "Time Heals"

Joshua Robinson
August 18, 2021 10:41
474 Views
10
1
Rod Wave/Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music EntertainmentRod Wave/Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music Entertainment
Rod Wave/Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music Entertainment

Time Heals
Rod Wave

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rod Wave's melancholy new single arrives days ahead of "SoulFly Deluxe."


Next week, Rod Wave will embark on a 36-date tour across North America, but before brings his pain on the road for the SoulFly Tour, the Florida rapper is getting ready to drop SoulFly Deluxe this week. Before he releases the extended version of his recent chart-topping album, however, Rod Wave has shared a new single and music video to hold fans over until Friday.

Titled "Time Heals," Rod Wave's latest release continues the Pray 4 Love artist's foray into his gloomy, emotional, and heartbroken brand of rap. Throughout the track, he laments on having several women around him to choose from, but his past relationships have left him with trust issues and an unwillingness to get too comfortable around them. Thus, a "young, wild, and mad broken-hearted" Rod Wave confesses in the song's hook, "Don't need love, I need me time."

Check out Rod Wave's music video "Time Heals" below, and let us know in the comments if you think Rod Wave's 2021 run is still going strong. Will you be tuning in for the deluxe version of SoulFly or seeing him live when the SoulFly Tour kicks off on August 27th?

Quotable Lyrics

I had gave you all my love and ain't get none in return
I kept dancin' with the devil, can't be mad I got burned
No, I won't cry 'bout it, I can't cry 'bout it
Heal my pain, I pull up in a new wide-body
With big cuz and he gone off them narcotics
Poisonous love is the only drug in my body

Rod Wave
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  474
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rod Wave soulfly
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rod Wave Dishes Out The Feels With "Time Heals"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject