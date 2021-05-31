mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Is Back With "Forever Set In Stone"

Aron A.
May 31, 2021 15:12
Rod Wave shares a new single.


Rod Wave has been winning over the hearts and ears of fans with every single release. Though he is a rapper, he has certainly carved his own lane as a singer. Each record he releases captures his raw emotions and captivating storytelling from his own perspectives. This year, he's ascended towards the top of the charts and is undoubtedly cementing his fate as a star.

At the wee hours of the morning, the rapper released his latest single, "Forever Set In Stone." On his new release, the rapper's soulful vocal chops share insight into love, heartbreak, and trust, along with his own rise to fame. 

The latest single from Rod Wave arrives just after he and NBA Youngboy teamed up for Culture Jam's "Everything Different."

Quotable Lyrics
Won't treat me like I'm regular 'cause you know what I'm on
Get a hold of me, hold onto me and never let me go
They ain't never ride for me, so row for me, I'm forever gon' be yours

