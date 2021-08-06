Kodak Black Shares New Song "Before I Go" Featuring Rod Wave

Kodak Black has been feeding the streets with a lot of new music this Summer and thankfully he doesn't look to be slowing down. After hitting us with songs like “Senseless” and “Grah Tah Tah” with Tory Lanez recently, The Florida rapper decides to return to the scene today and share another new record with Rod Wave called “Before I Go,” which is rumored to be off his upcoming Halloween Bill Kill project, the follow up to his Happy Birthday Kodak EP from June.

Accompanied along with a new video, Kodak slows it down and delivers a melodic, emo-song that finds him rapping about the repercussions of street life and the eventual outcome. Riding the pocket of the beat perfectly, both crooners effortlessly rap sing about not being taking away from their children and money "before they go" in what will probably be a massive hit.

The song was first teased a couple months ago when Kodak and Rod Wave were seen in the studio, leaving fans eagerly awaiting to hear the final outcome, and alas its here. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm in the water but I don't know hot to swim

Got all these problems I don't know how t deal with them

I make my mama steal as a kid

Everything my momma say I try to remember

My youngin' 5 say he dying to live

I dont know why but they be plotting to kill me

Cant let nobody take me away from my children

Can't let nobody take my away from these millions

Everybody gon’ die before I go

- Rod Wave