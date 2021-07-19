Kodak Black Interpolates NBA Youngboy Bars On "Senseless"

After a bid behind bars, Kodak Black has been on a mission to make up for the lost time in his career. Since his release in January, the rapper already released two new projects -- his full-length Haitian Boy Kodak and his surprising birthday release, Happy Birthday Kodak. However, the stream of music isn't stopping any time soon. Between the two projects, a few guest appearances, and loose singles, it's apparent that Kodak Black has enough music in the stash that he's getting ready to release.

The rapper came through earlier today with a new video to accompany his latest single, "Senseless." Taking on twangy, bluesy Louisiana production, Kodak's latest track was produced by Buddha Blessed and references NBA Youngboy's "Make No Sense." "I feel like I'm Kodak Black in 2015/ In the VIP with plenty killas, mixin' molly with the lean," Kodak raps on the hook through his nasally delivery. "Don'tmake no sense, I catch a body on the scene."

Given the previous friction between NBA Youngboy and Kodak Black, it's an interesting sample to choose from and flip.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Over on Southside, with that strap on, don't need nobody else

I feel like I'm Kodak Black, don't see nobody else

My n***as ain't got no money, oh boy, get Jesus outta here

My n***as ain't got no money, kick the demon outta here