Tory Lanez & Kodak Black Drop Off "Grah Tah Tah"

Tory Lanez appears content to play the villain, and though his reputation has taken a hit in certain circles, the majority of his fans have remained loyal to the Canadian rapper. Shortly after appearing as a surprise guest during DaBaby's performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Tory has come through to drop off his brand new single "Grah Tah Tah," featuring Kodak Black.

Off the bat, the song strikes a defiant tone, with Tory directly addressing some of his critics over a dark piano banger. "I know ya'll hoes want me in jail but I'ma stunt cause I'm a baller," he raps. "I damn near gave my heart to that bitch, still don't make time to call her." Kodak Black steps in for the second verse, his style an interesting effective complement to Tory's more aggressive delivery. "I could always go back to the trap I ever get tired of the rap," he spits. "You know I hit that slab and I put vitamins in the crack."

Check out "Grah Tah Tah" now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I could always go back to the trap I ever get tired of the rap,

You know I hit that slab and I put vitamins in the crack

And I'm popping fraud, look like Mariah in the lab

Look like Dexter with this desktop how I just got me a jag