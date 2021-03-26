Rod Wave Lays It All Out On "SoulFly" Album Ft. Polo G

There has been a consistent flow of new music coming from Rod Wave in recent weeks and it has all been leading up to this moment. He recently shared tracks like "Tombstone" and "Street Runner," and on Friday (March 26), the Florida rapper released his third studio album SoulFly. The project is a follow-up to his 2020 drop, Pray 4 Love, which arrived almost a year earlier to the date.

Rod Wave is no stranger to laying it all out in his music as he candidly opens up about his life and upbringing. Fans will find much of that, if not more, from him as he stands alone on SoulFly aside from one feature from Polo G. Rod's admirers are already singing praises about this one, so stream SoulFly and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. SoulFly

2. Gone Till November

3. Blame On You

4. Don't Forget

5. Tombstone

6. All I Got

7. Richer ft. Polo G

8. Street Runner

9. Pills & Billz

10. How The Game Go

11. Shock Da World

12. What's Love??

13. OMDB

14. Invisible Scar

15. Calling

16. Sneaky Links

17. Believe Me

18. Moving On

19. Changing