Rod Wave & Lil Baby Celebrate The Come Up In "Rags2Riches 2" Video

Rod Wave grabs Lil Baby for the visuals for the "Pray 4 Love" deluxe edition highlight.

"Rags2Riches" was one of the standout tracks on Rod Wave's critically acclaimed Pray 4 Love, gaining rapid popularity and attention through its heavy usage on TikTok, appearing in over 5 million individual videos since its release.

He capitalized on the song's viral popularity by enlisting an equally viral name to replace ATR SonSon on the guest verses, dropping "Rags2Riches 2" with Lil Baby on the album's deluxe re-release.

The XXL Freshman linked with Baby for the new video for "Rags2Riches 2," with the two rapping in a palatial mansion that dwarfs Uncle Phil's home in Bel-Air.

The two build on the story of the come up they tell in their lyrics, flaunting more than enough jewelry and cash in the video to drive the message home.

The standout moment in the video, however, is when the music briefly cuts out to make space for Rod Wave in the booth recording the song.

Although Rod's follow-up album has been delayed from its original release date at the end of August, its certainly not due to a lack of hard work, as is evident by conviction in his voice as he tells these stories.

