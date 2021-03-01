Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is known for being one of the most inclusive fashion lines in recent years when it comes to their models. In the past, Rihanna’s fashion shows have invited models to walk that represent real people rarely seen on such a large stage, including breast cancer survivors, plus-sized models, pregnant people, and diverse male models.

In the brand’s latest casting, they have brought on 23-year-old influencer Tamera McLaughlin as a brand ambassador, making her the brand’s first little person model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE LITTLE PERSON™ï¸ (@ayethatsmera)

McLaughlin said this collaboration had been a dream of hers for quite some time, organizing a Savage X Fenty lingerie photoshoot with her manager. She told Buzzfeed, “The week my ordered lingerie shipped, I got an email and it mentioned that they had somehow seen one of my viral videos and Fenty was interested in bringing me aboard as an ambassador! I CRIED IMMEDIATELY. Just that fast, it happened.”

Earlier this month, Savage X Fenty reached a valuation of $1 billion, so it’s clear that Rihanna’s efforts toward diversity and inclusivity in fashion have not gone unnoticed by consumers. As always, she continues to raise the bar and prompt other brands and designers around her to do better.

Check out Tamera’s announcement below.

