Rihanna’s birthday is essentially a national holiday in the music world. The “Love On The Brain” singer has been teasing new music ever since the 2016 release of ANTI, and continues to troll the world with the pending release of her new album R9. In the last few years, Rihanna has been building an empire with her lingerie brand SavagexFenty and her beauty line Fenty Beauty, so she hasn’t been entirely off the map.

The legendary Rihanna is turning 33 this year, and fans and friends alike did everything they could to wish her a happy birthday. We’re doing a round-up of all of the coolest birthday posts from fellow celebs and musical artists who happily welcomed Rihanna into her 33rd trip around the sun.

DMV rapper Rico Nasty thanked Rihanna for everything she's ever done today, also recalling the time they hugged.

Chloe Bailey also took to Twitter to wish Rih a happy birthday, calling her a "queen."

Megan Thee Stallion posted a tribute to Rihanna on her Instagram story, saying "Happy ri day."



Fat Joe called Rihanna a "little sunshine in our life."

Trina shared a video of Rihanna dancing, captioning it, "Mood all day."

DJ Khaled uploaded six separate birthday posts for Rihanna on his Instagram, many of them highlighting their collaborative track, "Wild Thoughts."

Kenyan comedienne Elsa Majimbo shared a letter and some advice Rihanna gave her at the beginning of her career.

Writer Carey O'Donnell resurfaced one of Rihanna's old tweets, calling her "one of the best there is."

Charlie Puth kept his message simple.

Maliibu Miitch called Rihanna "perfect."

TIDAL also wished the singer a happy birthday, sharing an electric video of her performing.

Zonnique Pullins admitted she nearly forgot the singer's birthday.

Rihanna's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, posted a sweet tribute with one of her throwback pics.

Similarly, SavagexFenty wished their founder a happy birthday with a cute video.

Happy 33rd birthday Rihanna!