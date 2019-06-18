Rihanna and her father Ronald Fenty haven't been on the best of terms since the singer sued him for trying to profit off her name and brand. Rihanna alleged that her father was pulling millions from his talent developmental company called Fenty Entertainment and was pretending to be Rihanna's representative.

Ronald has denied the allegations, stating that he had a Fenty business before his daughter. The Blast now reports more on the story since Ronald is once again asking the court to drop the case his daughter has against him. Ronald has detailed in court documents how he launched Fenty Entertainment to start a reality show that would promote his “career, business activities, personal branding, and name recognition in the entertainment industry and as a celebrity.”

The documents also detail how he wanted to use Fenty to invest in property as well and was using the name since 2015, much before Rihanna's makeup or clothing line.



Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty

Rihanna has previously shared how she's been betrayed by her father after he went straight to the press after Chris Brown assaulted her.

"You hear the horror stories about people going behind people's backs and doing strange things, but you always think, 'Not my family. My father would never do that to me,'" she said. "But my dad went to the press and just told them a bunch of lies. Because he hadn't talked to me after ... that whole thing . He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing. He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a cheque. And now he does it again."