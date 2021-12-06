In the five years since Rihanna dropped ANTI, the "Desperado" singer has done everything except release more music.

Despite the industry's shift towards more frequent releases and attempts to go viral, Rihanna has bolstered her portfolio outside of music, and has cemented her legacy as one of most successful businesspeople and philanthropists of her generation. In 2018, she founded Savage x Fenty, an inclusive lingerie brand that has exploded into one of the hottest commodities in its market. In 2020, Rihanna entered into a high-profile relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, and this year, she officially achieved billionaire status and was named the 11th National Hero of her native Barbados.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

All the while, fans have begged for new music.

Transforming their pleas into a legitimate social media trend, asking Rihanna for a new album has become a running joke over the last couple of years. The 33-year-old has played along a handful of times, claiming that she "lost" the album, and promising that the half-decade wait is "going to be worth it," but has also implored begging fans to "grow up," as the incessant inquiries about the fabled new project reached ugly heights.

Recently, Rihanna divulged a few details about the upcoming record, and along with a glowing co-sign from Pharrell, stirred legitimate excitement about the possibility of new music. And just weeks after she was trolled by digital sign at a night club reading, "DROP THE ALBUM RIHANNA," it looks like we are on the verge of a major blessing.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In an encounter with paparazzi over the weekend, Rihanna was asked if any new music was actually on the way. Walking away from the cameras, the Savage x Fenty founder delivered a promising response.

"Soon, soon, soon," she said.

What do you think of Rihanna saying new music is coming soon? Let us know down in the comments and check out her full paparazzi interaction here.

