Rihanna is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and he is also one of the wealthiest. While her music career has proven to be lucrative, there is no doubt that she has made a lot more money from endorsements and her Savage x Fenty line, which is easily one of the largest makeup brands in the world, at this point. Anything Rihanna touches turns to gold, and now, she is a billionaire thanks to her endeavors.

Becoming a billionaire is no easy task, although according to reports, the singer now has a net worth of over $1.7 billion. In a new interview with The New York Times, Riri spoke about this wealth and how she feels about it all. As she explains, it's nice to be an inspiration, but it's still hard for her to wrap her head around having this much wealth.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

“It’s tricky because it’s hard to even accept that’s where you’re at because I know where I’ve come from,” Rihanna said. “At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this.”

Rihanna's story is certainly inspiring, and now, she joins the likes of Jay-Z and Kanye West as fellow artists who are also billionaires. Moving forward, we can't wait to see what else Rihanna is able to accomplish.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

