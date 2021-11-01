Just hours after she broke the internet with her hilariously well done Halloween take on Gunna’s unique New York Fashion Week look, Rihanna has returned with more Instagram goodness. Late last night, the Bad Gal dropped off some hot new photos from her latest Savage x Fenty campaign.

“Holiday season about to be Xtra af #TisTheSavage,” the billionaire captioned her latest photo dump. The series of three snapshots shows the “Umbrella” singer posing amongst a group of crystal chandeliers, even pushing some of them as she struts her sexy look.

The lingerie company also shared the pictures to their own Instagram page, writing “Ur holidays just got hella brighter” in the caption. “Get Tagged (in Savage) this November w/ Xclusive new prints, drops & plenty more to be thankful for.”

Complex reports that the new Tagged by Savage collection also has an accompanying Xtra VIP Box that includes a new three-piece set design that Ri can be seen rocking in the photos.

As you may have anticipated, the Fenty Beauty CEO has received hundreds of thirsty comments from friends and fans alike. “This my Halloween costume next year,” one person joked. “ASAP u lucky summuma,” another person added, clearly green with envy over Rihanna’s relationship with A$AP Rocky.

Savage x Fenty has been pumping out plenty of fire content this season. They recently wrapped up a sequence of amazing #SquadGhouls posts, and also launched a Tattooed Tricot collaboration with multi-medium artist Manuela Soto Sosa, featuring mesh pieces with her designs beautifully laid out across them.

Will you be purchasing pieces from Rihanna’s new drop for yourself, or someone in your life this season?

[Via]