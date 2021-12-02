Rihanna says rumors that she is pregnant are untrue after tabloids, as well as fans on social media, theorized that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The Barbadian singer denied the reports while DMing with a fan on Instagram.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!?" the fan messaged Rihanna. "True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now.”

She replied: “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol”

The fan shared a screenshot of the interaction on her main page.



Caroline McCredie / Getty Images

While she may not be pregnant yet, Rihanna did say she'd like to have kids at some point during an interview British Vogue in 2020.

She explained at the time: “Hell, yeah, [I'd have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

