Rumor has it that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may have taken their relationship to the next level after she was seen rocking a massive diamond on her ring finger, as she continues preparing for mom life.

Rih has been spotted out and about shopping for baby clothes, hitting up Target last week, and this week, she visited Kitson in Los Angeles. She wore a casual outfit for her day out, stunting in a tight-fit vintage t-shirt and two-toned baseball cap. The rock on her wedding finger definitely dressed up the look, though.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Many have spotted this same bling before, as the "Diamonds" singer has been seen wearing it on multiple different occasions on her other fingers, so it's possible it's nothing to speculate about, either. She was wearing it on her index finger while shooting a music video with Rocky, and she has also been seen wearing it on her middle finger on another occasion.

While the two haven't announced anything about an engagement, fans have been wondering whether or not her boo has dropped, or will drop, the big question, now that they have a baby on the way.

Rih announced back in January that the two are expecting a child together, and she has been opening up a lot about her pregnancy, describing it as an "exciting journey."

Check out Rihanna's 'fit below.



