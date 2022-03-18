Shoppers spotted Rihanna shopping for baby clothes in Target, with some even speculating that the Barbadian superstar and her boo thang might be expecting a daughter as some tiny dresses reportedly caught her eye.

In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Rih is seen holding a bright orange dress. According to Target's site, the ruffled Cat & Jack dress retails at $18. Although, she was also seen checking out some unisex clothing pieces, including socks and onesies.

Fans were quick to hop on Twitter to support Rih's decisions to purchase baby clothes from Target, rather than expensive designer clothes that won't last for a growing child.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"Rihanna is just like us! We love a good target moment," one user tweeted. "Rihanna and I both shop at Target for clothes. Don't talk to me," another user tweeted.

The mother-to-be, who recently revealed she is in her third trimester, covered up her baby bump for her casual outing as she paired an oversized hoodie with a sparkly mini skirt. She even showed off her legs, pairing the 'fit with the perfect set of purple heels.

Rih surely is sticking to her commitment of never wearing maternity clothes, and continues showing off her "rebellious" style, "defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal."

Check out some fan reactions below.

