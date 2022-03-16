As she edges closer to welcoming her firstborn into the world, Rihanna continues to share details about her pregnancy. She ushered in 2022 with the news of expecting a child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and in a recent interview with Elle, Rih revealed that she is in her third trimester. The Grammy-winning singer has already spoken about her pregnancy style and not spending time worrying about weight gain, and in her latest feature, Rihanna divulges the type of mother she will be.

It is well known that Rihanna is a huge fan of Real Housewives, so it came as no surprise that she compared her parenting style to that of stars of the Orange County and New Jersey franchises.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

"Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me," said the singer. "But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids... She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

The interview added that tables would be flipped. Rihanna replied, "Worse. You talk about my kids, it's over."

Additionally, the singer revealed the best motherhood advice she's received thus far. "A lot of advice. Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later. I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past." Check out a couple of pregnancy photos of Rihanna below.

[via]