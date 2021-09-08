Fans were surprised to learn that Rihanna had set off a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, but it seems that the singer has decided to pull back. In January 2019, Rihanna reportedly sued her father over allegations that he was using the Fenty brand in business dealings. Court documents reportedly read that after Rihanna trademarked her last name, however, her father launched Fenty Entertainment and had been securing deals since 2017.

She accused him and his business partner of flaunting their relationship with the singer to book gigs for her, even though they did not have the authority to do so.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

Rihanna asked for a judge to force her father and his associate to cease immediately and she wanted to be awarded damages, but a new report suggests that the Popstar has had a change of heart. According to Radar Online, Rihanna and her father were set to appear in court in just a few weeks, but ahead of the date, the singer dropped the suit altogether. Rihanna reportedly alerted the court earlier today (September 7) that she no longer intended on moving forward with the suit.

This is not as surprising as some may seem, because there were expectations that Rihanna would toss the suit, especially after her father tested positive for COVID-19 last year. The singer reportedly sent a ventilator to his home in Barbados. Check out a few images of the father-daughter pair below.

[via]