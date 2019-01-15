Fenty Entertainment
- MusicRihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Father Ronald Fenty: ReportThe singer reportedly sued her father after he reportedly booked gigs for her to the tune of $15mil. ByErika Marie12.2K Views
- Pop CultureRihanna's Lawsuit Against Her Dad Will Have To WaitRihanna's lawsuit against her father for trying to profit off her name has been delayed due to the pandemic.ByAlex Zidel4.8K Views
- MusicRihanna's Father Denies Exploiting Her Image In Ongoing Legal Family BattleHe says he has every right to use the name "Fenty" in his business dealings.ByErika Marie4.5K Views
- MusicRihanna's Father Denies Using Her Name For Personal Business GainRonald Fenty denies the allegations. ByChantilly Post1.7K Views
- MusicRihanna's Father Ronald Fenty Sued By Client For Shady Business DealsRihanna reportedly sued her father back in January for this very same reason.ByErika Marie6.6K Views
- MusicRihanna Sues Father For Jacking Fenty Brand Name: ReportRihanna is taking her pops to court.ByAron A.5.8K Views