For a few months there were back and forth reports surrounding Rihanna and her father Ronald Fenty. As the reports went, the "Work" singer sued her dad for using her name unlawfully to pull in millions. Apparently, Ronald posed as Rihanna's manager at some points and booked her for shows and gigs without her knowledge. Ronald clapped back at the claims and whether the case ended on good terms or not, Rihanna and her father look to be in good spirits.

Rihanna was in Barbados yesterday (Monday, August 5th) for the annual Crop Over Festival and an image sees her and father smiling wide as he embraces her with a kiss on the cheek - peep the image here.

In other Riri news, the singer put President Donald Trump on blast for the recent mass shootings that place in America. "Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead," she wrote on Instagram. "This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!"

