While Rihanna's pregnancy kicked off on a high note as she constantly stepped out in style, serving incredible maternity look after maternity look, the past week has been undeniably bumpy for the 34-year-old as she navigates plenty of drama with her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

First, the famous pair was faced with infidelity rumours claiming that they split up after the "Fashion Killa" hitmaker allegedly hooked up with a friend and collaborator of Rih's – shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sources close to the couple and Muaddi herself have since shut down the gossip, which was followed by the user who shared the original Twitter post has uploading an apology for leaning into the messiness and creating "unnecessary drama" for the couple, who is currently awaiting the arrival of their first child together.

After those claims were addressed, Rih and her man were spotted on a baecation to Barbados, where cameras caught them getting handsy in the airport, and later grabbing a bite to eat, seemingly enjoying their time away in the sunshine.

However, upon their re-entry into America, Rocky was detained at LAX for his alleged involvement in a Hollywood shooting back in November of 2021, and according to sources, the soon-to-be mother of one "has been crying non-stop."

"She's heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations," they told The Sun. "It's a nightmare scenario for her." It was also added that the "Breakin' Dishes" hitmaker was due to hold her baby shower on Wednesday night, but the event was ultimately cancelled following the New Yorker's arrest.

"Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky's arrest. It's not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster," they added. It remains unclear when the Barbadian-born starlet is due to give birth, but we do know that she's currently in her third trimester.





Read our report on how the LAPD planned to blindside A$AP Rocky here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news.

[Via]