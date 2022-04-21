Police did not give A$AP Rocky a heads up before the Harlem rapper's arrest on Wednesday morning. According to TMZ, Rocky and Rihanna, who was also on the flight, were completely blindsided when the rapper was booked at a private terminal at LAX. Police said that they intentionally didn't warn Rocky's legal team and secured the arrest after a week's worth of work.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Typically, law enforcement agencies like the LAPD would give the suspect and his legal team the option of voluntary surrender. Rocky and his team were completely shocked by the arrest because they were never given a heads up or the option to turn Rocky in without the entire commotion.

Police sources explained that they were searching for the firearm used in the shooting. At the time police arrested Rocky at LAX, they also executed a search warrant at his L.A. home. Rocky was under investigation after allegedly discharging a firearm and grazing a victim in the left hand. Police said they didn't warn Rocky or his team out of concern that he would get rid of the evidence.

Rihanna reportedly also attempted to go to A$AP Rocky's home on Wednesday morning to pick up some of her belongings but the police refused to let her inside.

He was released from custody after posting $550K bond on Wednesday. We'll keep you posted on any more updates regarding the case.

