If you were wondering how the seemingly random rumour that A$AP Rocky was cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, even came to be, we're finally getting some answers from the original source.

In case you missed it, on April 14th, @LOUIS_via_ROMA took to Twitter to report on some gossip he had heard, writing, "Rihanna & A$AP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Amina was responsible for designing Fenty's footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label," the user continued. "A$AP and Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes."

They went on to report that "things apparently hit the fan at Craigs," a popular Los Angeles restaurant, adding that Rihanna allegedly "unfollowed Amina on Instagram."

Sources close to the couple promptly spoke with TMZ, shutting the claims down, and Amina herself wrote a statement on her Story denying the "malicious" allegations.

In his response this afternoon, Louis has admitted to making a "dumb decision" in tweeting the information he had received about Rihanna and Rocky. "I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc. because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft the tweet, press send, and put that out with my name on it."

"I'd like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets," he continued. "I fully accept the consequences of my actions and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand, which is something going forward I'm going to move away from."

Louis shared that he plans to take a break from the app, and in the future wants to use his platform to spread more positivity. "Again, I apologize to them for this unnecessary drama," he concluded – check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.