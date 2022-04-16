Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted traveling to Barbados, this week, in photos published by TMZ. The trip to Rihanna's home country comes after Rocky was accused of cheating on the Anti singer in since-debunked rumors which circulated across social media. It was also claimed that the couple split up after the infidelity surfaced.

Rocky had been accused of cheating on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi, however, Muaddi denied the rumors. Later, the Twitter user allegedly responsible, @LOUIS_via_ROMA, took accountability and apologized for spreading the lie.



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"I'd like to formally apologize to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets," they wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I fully accept the consequences of my actions and any harm they caused. I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand, which is something going forward I'm going to move away from."

Rihanna announced back in January that she and Rocky are expecting a child. The couple, who had been friends for nearly a decade, began dating after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” Rihanna admitted in a recent interview. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

