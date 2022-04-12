Rihanna recalled how she and A$AP Rocky grew to be more than just friends during a new cover story for Vogue. The Anti singer and Rocky revealed, earlier this year, that they are expecting their first child.

As for how the two first met, Rihanna called back to her 2012 VMAs performance of “Cockiness.”

“He grabbed my ass on stage," she told the outlet. "That was not part of the rehearsal! I was like, What are you doing!?”



Victor Boyko / Getty Images

Despite being shocked by the move, she recalls not being upset and letting it slide, to the surprise of her management team.

Afterward, the two remained friends for the next decade.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she admitted. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Their relationship progressed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two planned a massive road trip from Los Angeles to New York that weaved throughout the country on a big tour bus. Rihanna recalls grilling food while Rocky would tie-dye gas station t-shirts.

“I love the simple things but also the grand adventures,” she says. “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

By the end of the year, Rihanna was ready to introduce him to her family in Barbados.

Rihanna also revealed whether the pregnancy was planned: “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”





View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

[Via]