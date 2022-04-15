Just as they're settling into showcasing their love to the world, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are fighter breakup rumors. The famous Hip Hop couple revealed months ago that they are expecting their first child together, and as soon as that announcement was made, Rih and Rocky have been baby-bumping from one red carpet to the next. The pair were friends for several years before they made their romance official and fans can't get enough of their growing family.

However, all of the lovey-dovey talks halted on Thursday (April 14) after a Twitter user fired off an unconfirmed report about the couple calling it quits. There has been nothing to substantiate the rumors, but the user claimed that Rihanna and Rocky broke up after he cheated with Fenty's footwear designer, Amina Muaddi.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

The gossip spread like wildfire and with each new post and message, gasoline is added to an already raging fire. There have been, understandably, people who question the validity of the claims while others have targeted Rocky with insults. Neither artist has answered the rumors.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently detailed how Rocky was able to edge his way out of the "friend zone" and into her heart.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she admitted. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.” Rihanna and Rocky have been trending all day, so check out a few reactions to the breakup rumors below.