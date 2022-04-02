Rihanna's maternity style continues to amaze us. While the 34-year-old spent the earlier days of her pregnancy stepping out in more revealing looks, during a recent date night with her beau, A$AP Rocky, the "Sex With Me" singer opted to cover her bump and pay tribute to her man in a cute and comedic way.

As per Daily Mail, the Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper were spotted headed to Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday night, wearing matching 'AWGE' caps, proudly repping the latter's creative agency.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While their hats matched, the rest of their looks differed, but still coordinated beautifully. For her part, the expecting mother pulled on a pair of medium wash jeans, and a white graphic tee that reads, "Who dat is? Dat's jus my baby daddy," underneath a cheeky photo of Minnie and Mickey Mouse hanging out – stylishly dressed, of course.

For accessories, Ri kept it simple, wearing a long gold dollar sign chain and a watch. On her feet, she rocked a pair of yellow, red and grey sneakers.

Rocky's OOTD also saw him wearing jeans in a similar shade, although his boasted more unique details. On his top, the "Fashion Killa" wore a navy blue zip-up hoodie, complete with reflective stripes on the sleeves.

With his oversized black sunglasses, gold bracelet, and fuzzy brown boots, the rapper looked ready for his dinner date out with his girl ahead of the arrival of their first child together.





The last time we saw A$AP and Rihanna coordinate their outfits was at Paris Fashion Week, when they attended Virgil Abloh's posthumous Off-White Runway – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.

[Via]