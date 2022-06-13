Rick Ross is a music industry giant who doesn't shy away from enjoying the fruits of his labor. His wealth has afforded him many luxuries, such as his massive car collection and the largest residential pool in the United States. During our recent digital cover story with the biggest boss, Rozay detailed some of the financial advice that he lives by, including words of wisdom from his mother: “If you can't touch it, don't do it.” It's clear his mother's words stuck with him as Ross has been consistently upfront about his cryptocurrency hesitancy.

Last month, after Ross questioned those who were investing in the metaverse, the NFT market proceeded to fall by 92%. Ross first made a post that said, “The metaverse, crypto y’all get so much money where you at? Where you at? Show us and I don’t mean I’m trying to show money, I got a lot of money I don’t even need that fake money but show my homies what the metaverse about.”

Not long after that post was when the NFT market fell and Rozay reacted by saying, “Man, I just woke up, and I heard the NFT market crashed 92 percent, I hope that wasn’t cause of my post, was it. Somebody from NFT call me and tell me the shit crashed on its own, and Rozay ain’t responsible.”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Now, as the crypto market crashes, Ross once again is providing us with commentary. Forbes reported that there was a $100 billion crypto price crash, making many cryptocurrencies lose a large percentage of their value. According to Forbes, the crash is a result of high inflation in the US.

“The latest bitcoin and crypto sell-off was sparked by fears the Federal Reserve could put its "foot on the gas" in its fight to drive down inflation after the latest U.S. consumer price index reading showed the economy remains red-hot.”

Rozay reacted to the news by tweeting, “No one listened to me, lol,” implying that his opinion about cryptocurrencies was correct.

Check out his tweet below.