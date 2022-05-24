Rick Ross is the star of HNHH's latest digital cover story, "Rick Ross' Grand Perspective." Throughout the story, the MMG founder discusses everything from his forthcoming 12th studio album to potentially becoming a shareholder with the Miami Heat, and while shooting for the piece at his unbelievable Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, Georgia, the Boss took another moment to share some motivational sentiments with HNHH's readers.

Alas, Rick Ross x Bag Talk was formed.



Image via HNHH

In perhaps one of the most motivational two-and-a-half-minute videos that you'll watch this week, Ricky Rozay discusses financial freedom and stresses the importance of perspective. According to Ross, some of the best financial advice that he has ever received came from his mother, who told him, "If you can't touch it, don't do it." It's clear that his mother's wisdom definitely stuck with him because the 46-year-old artist has been a vocal critic against spending large amounts of money on NFTs and cryptocurrency just because it's trendy at the moment.

Towards the end of the video, Ross reveals the five rules that he is determined to live by, so check out his motivational Bag Talk video above to see what those rules are.

Be sure to read the full cover story here and let us know what you think about Rick Ross x Bag Talk in the comments below!