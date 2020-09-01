Rick Ross is stubborn. He is adamant that, by the end of the day, he will find out about Lloyd Banks' financial situation.

Given Rozay's longstanding feud with 50 Cent, which recently took a turn in court, it makes sense that the Florida Boy would not be privy to sparking up a friendship with Lloyd Banks, a former member of the G-Unit collective. This weekend, things got ugly between the two classic rappers as Ross called out Lloyd Banks on his Instagram Stories, mocking him and asking him if he's still got any money.

"Banks is fresh out the gutter/Two scoops of butter," rapped Ross. "Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you livin' like. If you ain't got no money, I'll give you five grand for the Banks name. That might be one of my aliases -- Dank Sinatra."

Lloyd Banks indirectly snapped back at Ross with a quick go at things on Twitter, refusing to step further into the battlefield.

"I’ll NEVER join the circus," declared the hook king. "So don’t expect it from me..peace & love."

Catching wind of the comments, Rozay decided that he felt like stepping further on Banks' neck, demanding an answer to his original question. He commented on HNHH's Instagram, saying: "@lloydbanks question was are you broke brother?"

Do you think that Banks will reach Ross' level and get him the receipts he so desperately wants?