50 Cent and Rick Ross have had beef on wax, in the streets, and even in court. Over the past five years, the two have been duking it out in court over Rozay's use of "In Da Club" for 2015's Renzel Remixes tape. Unfortunately for Fif, the copyright interest belongs to the label and he took an L in the case. But still, he continued to appeal the verdict with news emerging yesterday that the court decided to uphold their ruling in Rick Ross' favor.

And while this may be courtroom matters, it didn't take long for Rick Ross to express his public excitement over the matter. In a post to IG captioned, "My 3rd @50cent lawsuit I laughed at," simply described himself as "the biggest" before continuing to rub the W in Fif's face. The rapper shared another post with a black Bel-Air bottle next to his head as he chuckled. "Aye, hold that thing up high like this and I'mma consider that for your lil' show, man. But you gotta hold it up right there," Rozay said. He captioned that video with, "He who laughs last, laughs the loudest."

50 Cent might be the face of Le Chemin Du Roi champagne but Rick Ross added to his victory lap an offer for the "In Da Club" rapper. "This is a big opportunity for Curtis. This is the fastest growing champagne in the business. Spirits. Luc-Bel Air." Peep the post below.