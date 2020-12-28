Rick Ross has already participated on Verzuz, going up against 2 Chainz this fall. However, people have been asking the rapper to get on the series again, perhaps even squashing his beef with 50 Cent on the platform. Unfortunately, for those that were hoping that would happen, Ricky Rozay doesn't necessarily seem to be too interested, quelling the talks during a recent talk with I Am Athlete, starring Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor.

When he was asked about a potential Verzuz battle against 50 Cent, Rick Ross had this to say:

"Would it be really entertaining music-wise, you know what I'm saying? I'm a real dude-- 50 Cent had some huge records when he had the biggest producers and artists around him putting them together. That's why, right now, he can't make nothing to save his life. Rozay probably couldn't save him!"



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Considering the fact that Rick Ross and 50 Cent have been involved in legal clashes for the last few years, it makes sense that this is how the Miami legend feels about his New York rival. Clearly, the beef is still very hot and, from the sounds of it, Rick Ross has no interest in hopping into the Verzuz ring against Fiddy.

During the same interview, Rozay also spoke about the face-off between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, and how tense that was.

Watch the full thing above.