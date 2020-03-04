Imagine a tour with Rick Ross, T.I., Lil' Kim, Jeezy, Boosie Badazz, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, and more... It seems too good to be too but that's legitimately happening very soon. All of your favourite Southern drug rap kingpins are teaming up for the Feed The Streetz tour, hitting the road for some star-studded shows across the country this Spring.

Pegged as the "Living Legends" leg of the tour, each one of these artists is still very much active in the game today. Kicking off in Atlanta, the billing will include the following rappers: Rick Ross, Jeezy, T.I, Yo Gotti, Lil' Kim, and Boosie Badazz. DJ Drama is being touted as a special guest and, on select dates, 2 Chainz will also be hitting the stage. I don't know about y'all but, with that line-up, any price of admission is worth it.

While this isn't exactly being marketed as a nostalgic affair, it will certainly attract a specific group of rap fans.

Check out the tour dates below, via Stereogum. Are you going to be buying a ticket to one of the upcoming shows?

4/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

5/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum *

5/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

5/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

* with 2 Chainz