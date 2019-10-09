The Boss Rick Ross has been making major moves lately. He's allowed Coming 2 America producers to use his Miami mansion in the film, he's released a memoir titled Hurricane, and he's dropped his critically-acclaimed album Port of Miami 2. The Mississippi-born, Florida-bred rap mogul's reign has been a lengthy one, so he took to the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards stage alongsideT-Pain to share a medley of hits including "Maybach Music 2," "Boss," "Hustlin," "B.M.F.," "Stay Schemin" and "Big Tyme."

Rick Rozay started things off while sitting on his throne in the center of the stage as T-Pain introduced the performance by showing off his vocals. The audience was on their feet by "B.M.F." as the pyrotechnics on stage literally lit up Ross's performance. The crowd was singing along as Ross had everyone feeling like a big boss before he closed things out with his single "Big Tyme," his Port of Miami 2 track that features Swizz Beatz.

Watch Rick Ross blaze through his songs below, and don't miss Lil Duval and his crew—including Love & Hip Hop Miami rapper Khaotic—poke fun at Kanye West's Sunday Service prior to the performance. It was inevitable that someone mentioned Ye somewhere during the show. Let us know what you think.