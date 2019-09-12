2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards
- GramT-Pain Thinks It's Weird That People Are Doing The Most To Impress One AnotherHe says he's okay being a "cornball."By Erika Marie
- Beef"Love & Hip Hop" Star Spice Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Eye-Roll BacklashSpice was allegedly caught rolling her eyes after Megan Thee Stallion won at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Speaks On Lil Kim's Legacy On BET Hip Hop Awards Green CarpetFACTS.By Noah C
- TVBET Hip Hop Awards: Chance The Rapper, YBN Cordae, Anderson .Paak & RapsodyFour artists, three moods.By Erika Marie
- TVLil Kim Lights Up BET Hip Hop Awards, Performs Medley Of Hit SongsJunior M.A.F.I.A., OT Genasis, and Musiq Soulchild lent their vocals to her performance.By Erika Marie
- TVDaBaby Performs With Offset & Lil Baby At BET Hip Hop AwardsMultiple performances in one night.By Erika Marie
- TVRick Ross & T-Pain Perform A Maybach Music Medley At BET Hip Hop AwardsPrepare to rap along.By Erika Marie
- MusicBET Hip Hop Awards Cypher: Young Devyn, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson & Dae JonesLet us know how these rising artists fared.By Erika Marie
- TVSaweetie Was Joined By Lil Jon & Petey Pablo For BET Hip Hop Awards PerformanceThe surprise performance excited the crowd.By Erika Marie
- TVMegan Thee Stallion & DaBaby Boss Up On "Cash Sh*t" At 2019 BET Hip Hop AwardsShe also performed her verse from "Hot Girl Summer."By Erika Marie
- TVBET Hip Hop Awards Cypher: King Los, Kash Doll, Iman Shumpert, IDK, & Travis ThompsonA good look from all of the artists.By Erika Marie
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion's Dog Peed On Her Dress Before The BET Hip Hop Awards: Watch4oe humbling Meg on her big night.By Noah C
- MusicJ. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby & More Nominated For BET Hip-Hop AwardsHotNewHipHop is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop Online Site category!By Alex Zidel